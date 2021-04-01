Left Menu

Windies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to join Gloucestershire

English county Gloucestershire on Thursday confirmed the signing of West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for the upcoming County Championship.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:25 IST
Windies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to join Gloucestershire
West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

English county Gloucestershire on Thursday confirmed the signing of West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for the upcoming County Championship. The 28-year-old top-order batsman, who is currently leading the Windies in the final match of their Test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua, will depart for Bristol at the conclusion of the match.

Subject to Covid restrictions and quarantine rules upon entering the UK, Brathwaite will be available to interim head coach, Ian Harvey, for the opening eight matches of the County Championship, only missing the final two group matches at Cheltenham in July. Whilst he could feature in the opening match of the season against Surrey, it is thought likelier that he will make his debut against west country rivals Somerset in the second round of fixtures.

"I truly look forward to the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire. I have always enjoyed county cricket and cherished the times I've been able to play in England. I'm excited to come to Bristol and do my best for the team, the club and of course the Gloucestershire supporters," said Brathwaite in an official release. Fresh from scoring 126 in the first innings of the match against Sri Lanka, his ninth Test century, Brathwaite will bring with him a decade's worth of experience opening the batting in the longest format of the game. Having made his Test debut at just 18, Kraigg has averaged 32.24 over 67 matches with a top score of 212 made against Bangladesh in 2014.

This year, under the captaincy of Brathwaite, West Indies have won two Tests against Bangladesh and drawn the opening Test of their two-match series against Sri Lanka. Currently leading the second match by 104 runs with Sri Lanka eight wickets down in their first innings, Brathwaite's side is on course for another positive result. Brathwaite, a right-hand bat, will slot in at the top of the order, complimenting the left-handed bat of club captain Chris Dent. Both men have equally impressive records in first-class cricket with over 40 centuries and almost 20,000 runs between them.

Kraigg has previously turned out in the County Championship for Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, and most recently Glamorgan. His last spell in the UK yielded an average of 55.33 over four games for the Welsh side including an unbeaten 103 in the last match of the 2019 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As temperatures rise, tigers get chicken ice pops at Thai zoo

Tigers were fed frozen chicken popsicles and enticed to splash in a wading pool at a Thai zoo on Thursday as temperatures rose.Around 50 of the big cats live at the Tiger Kingdom zoo in Chiang Mai, 700km 435 miles north of Bangkok, accordin...

CBI takes over sexual abuse case of Walayar siblings

Taking over the investigation into the mysterious death of two minor sisters in Keralas Walayar in 2017 after allegedly being sexually assaulted, the CBI has registered two FIRs in the case.The action comes on the orders of the Kerala High ...

Sporadic violence mars second phase polling, Mamata hits out at EC over inaction to complaints

Heavy voting amidst sporadic violence, marked the second phase of polling to the West Bengal assembly, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission over inaction to complaints filed by her party.Sporadic violence and mi...

Soccer-Pirlo may have Juve backing but slip-ups cannot continue

The Juventus players are behind him, as is the clubs hierarchy, but coach Andrea Pirlo must put a stop to any further slip-ups to start to win over the growing number of doubters.Pirlo has had plenty of time to analyse Juves last match a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021