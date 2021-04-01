Left Menu

T20 WC: BCCI updates ICC on positive discussions around tax arrangements, visa guarantees

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani can heave a sigh of relief as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the ICC about positive talks around visa guarantees for teams coming to play the T20 World Cup in India at the end of the year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:12 IST
T20 WC: BCCI updates ICC on positive discussions around tax arrangements, visa guarantees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani can heave a sigh of relief as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the ICC about positive talks around visa guarantees for teams coming to play the T20 World Cup in India at the end of the year. The international body in a statement after the ICC Board and Committee meetings said: "The Board received an update on the ongoing preparations around the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India. This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees. It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month."

The issue of visas was laid to rest last year itself when the Indian government had written to the Presidents of the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and the IOC (International Olympic Committee). Then Sports Secretary Radhe Shyam Julaniya, in his letter on June 18, 2019, clearly stated that the country of origin of athletes would not be a barrier for them to get visas to come and compete in international sporting events in India. This after a couple of Pakistan shooters were denied visa to compete in the ISSF World Shooting championship in the national capital. But the PCB has time and again insisted on a formal assurance on the matter with Mani also asking the ICC for a written assurance. "India is set to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year. I have told the board that we want written confirmation from India that our fans, journalists, and players will get visas. I have a meeting with ICC and I will raise this point once again," he had said.

The tax issue has also been an area of concern and it had come to the fore after the 89th Annual General Meeting on December 24 that the BCCI would look to discuss the issue with the government at the earliest. A board member who attended the meeting had said that the secretary and treasurer would speak to the government and look at a solution. "We are set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup as well as the 50-over World Cup in 2023. We need to speak to the government to see if we can get tax exemption and for this we have decided that our secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal will speak to the government. If the government doesn't agree, we will then decide on how to go about it. We also have the 2016 World T20 matter pending, so that will also have to be worked out," the member had told ANI.

Coming back to the current ICC meetings, keeping in mind the current COVID-19 scenario, the ICC has also decided to allow 23-member squads to be picked for ICC events. "The ICC Board agreed to allow Members to take up to seven additional players and / or support staff to accompany the squad of 23 to ICC senior events where a period of quarantine is required and / or teams are accommodated in a bio-secure bubble," the ICC said. In other decisions, the Board agreed to postpone the inaugural ICC Women's U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which was due to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year. The inaugural event will now take place in January 2023. Similarly, to allow teams the best possible preparation, the global qualifier for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, will also be postponed and will now be held in December 2021.

The ICC Board agreed to set up a Member Support Fund for Cricket with USD 5 million being made available in grants to support the playing of international cricket. The fund will be made available in form of a "co-payment" contribution with a maximum grant of 50% being available for Members upon application. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021