Left Menu

8,000 spectators allowed for Carabao Cup final between Man City and Tottenham as test event

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will welcome 8,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium following the match's approval as an official test event.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 04-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:01 IST
8,000 spectators allowed for Carabao Cup final between Man City and Tottenham as test event
Carabao Cup trophy (Photo/ EFL Communications Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will welcome 8,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium following the match's approval as an official test event. "The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light for 8,000 spectators to attend as part of the UK Government's Events Research Programme. A proportion of these tickets will be made available to both finalists, which means City fans will be able to get behind their side at Wembley on April 25," Manchester City said in a statement.

"Remaining tickets will be for groups including local residents in Brent and similarly NHS staff, who will be offered tickets as a 'thank-you' for the incredible service that has been provided during the Covid-19 pandemic," it added. The news comes in the wake of UEFA announcing on Wednesday that it has removed the 30 per cent spectator limit on games, meaning local associations can make their own call on crowd sizes for Champions League and Europa League fixtures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021