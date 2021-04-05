Soccer-Cragno becomes fifth Italy player to contract COVID-19, follows Florenzi

There is growing concern over the number of Italy players to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the international break after Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno became the fifth confirmed case on Monday.

The Serie A club said in a statement that Cragno, who featured in Cagliari's 2-0 defeat by Hellas Verona on Saturday, has been put into isolation after testing positive. Paris St Germain announced earlier on Monday that defender Alessandro Florenzi had tested positive and will miss their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Bayern Munich.

In France, a positive test for the novel coronavirus triggers a mandatory 10-day quarantine. PSG tweeted https://twitter.com/PSG_inside/status/1378974619277914112 that Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols.

Florenzi's team mate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is also out of Wednesday's game in Munich after testing positive on Friday, while Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci have also contracted the virus. Four members of the Italy team staff tested positive last Wednesday.

Serie A team Sassuolo subsequently decided to leave Italy players Gian Marco Ferrari, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo out of Saturday's league game against AS Roma as a precaution. Torino also said on Monday that an unnamed player has tested positive to the virus.

