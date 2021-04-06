Left Menu

COVID-19: J-K government temporarily suspends all close contact sports

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government has temporarily suspended all close contact sports like boxing, wrestling, judo karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, thanga-ta, taekwondo, and wushu till further orders amid the rising cases of COVID-19. On Monday, India reported more than 96,982 cases new COVID-19 cases.

"...the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction has issued guidelines vide Government Order No.13-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 dated 04.04.2021 regarding temporary closure of all the educational institutions after an overall assessment of COVID spike in Jammu and Kashmir," an official statement from Jammu and Kashmir government's youth services and sports department read. "Similarly, the likelihood of young sportspersons getting infected and transmitting infection while playing close contact sports has also increased due to the recent spike in the number of infections."

"Now, therefore, in light of the above, it is hereby ordered that all close contact sports like boxing, wrestling, judo karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, thanga-ta, taekwondo, wushu and any other sports of a similar character shall remain temporarily suspended till further orders," it added. According to the statement, all other outdoor sports activities shall be conducted after following necessary SOPs as detailed in the circular instructions issued union sports ministry in January.

On Monday, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) had postponed all upcoming domestic badminton tournaments in the country amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

