Sports News Roundup: Kyrie Irving scores 40, James Harden hurt in Nets' win; Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title and more

MLB roundup: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt in Giants' win

Mike Yastrzemski, who was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a sore left hand, belted a pinch-hit home run to break a seventh-inning tie and lead the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday. However, the loss of a second straight game wasn't the Padres' biggest concern. Fernando Tatis Jr. sustained a partial dislocation of his left shoulder on a swinging third strike in the third inning and immediately left the game in considerable pain.

North Korea drops out of Tokyo Olympics citing COVID-19, dashing South Korean hopes

North Korea said on Tuesday it would not take part in the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus concerns, dashing South Korean hopes that the Games could be a catalyst to revive peace talks. It will be the first time North Korea has missed a summer Olympics since it boycotted the Seoul games in 1988, during the Cold War.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving scores 40, James Harden hurt in Nets' win

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, including a critical 3-pointer in the final minute, and Jeff Green made a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds left to seal the host Brooklyn Nets' 114-112 comeback win over the New York Knicks on Monday. The Nets, playing the second leg of a back-to-back, carried over some of the struggles from their 115-107 loss Sunday in Chicago. Brooklyn fell behind by 10 points at halftime and lost James Harden after just four minutes due to hamstring tightness.

After Miami high, Barty ready for slow transition to clay

Ash Barty is pleased with how her body coped with tough conditions during her successful title defence at the Miami Open but the world number one is being careful not to rush things as she transitions to the clay season in Charleston this week. The Australian spent most of the last year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Miami was her first tournament abroad since February 2020.

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor star Jared Butler claims he wasn't aware of the score as the Bears opened Monday night's NCAA Tournament championship game in ferocious fashion. However, he didn't really need to take a glance to know that things were going exceedingly well against undefeated Gonzaga.

Olympics-Tokyo water polo test event postponed due to COVID-19 impact on schedules

Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Tuesday they had decided to postpone a water polo test event planned for this weekend, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt preparations for the start of the Summer Games in July. Organisers are seeking a suitable date in May or June to hold the event, the Tokyo 2020 committee said in a statement.

Britain without Konta for Billie Jean King Cup tie vs Mexico

Britain will be without their top-ranked player, Johanna Konta, for their Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie against Mexico as she continues to manage a knee problem, with Jodie Burrage selected in the squad for the first time. World number 18 Konta, who retired from this year's Australian Open due to an abdominal injury, said last week that she would not be part of the as she gives her problematic knee time to adjust ahead of the clay-court season.

NHL roundup: Eric Staal scores in OT to cap Habs debut

Eric Staal scored the overtime winner in his Montreal debut to give the host Canadiens a clutch 3-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Staal, who was acquired by trade from the Buffalo Sabres, made his mark at 4:02 of the extra frame when he ripped a wrist shot from the right circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Teenage prodigy Gauff plotting own path to glory

American teenage prodigy Coco Gauff says she is spending less time on social media now as she focuses on charting her own course to success in tennis. Gauff has been in the spotlight ever since her astounding run as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, where she knocked out her idol and five-time champion Venus Williams after becoming the youngest player in the professional era to survive the qualifying draw.

NBA: Curry to auction 'Bruce Lee shoes' for families of Atlanta shooting victims

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will auction a pair of custom game-worn shoes featuring a picture of martial arts icon Bruce Lee to raise money for the families of last month's Atlanta-area shootings victims. Curry wore the yellow, white and black shoes -- designed with the Bruce Lee Foundation and featuring Lee's famous quote "under the heavens, there is but one family" -- during Sunday's 117-111 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks.

