Nathi Mthethwa announces Netball World Cup board
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, the Minister said the Cape Town International Convention Centre will host the 2023 NWC from 17 July to 8 August 2023.Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:49 IST
With South Africa hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC), Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has announced the NWC board.
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Chief Operations Officer, Patience Shikwambana, has been appointed chairperson of the board.
Other board members include:
City of Cape Town Councillor, Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith: Member of the Mayoral committee;
Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports Chief Director - Sport and Recreation, Dr Lyndon Bouah;
President - Netball Africa and Member of International Netball Federation (INF), Cecilia Molokwane;
Netball SA CEO, Blanche de le Guerre and
Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Director-General: Recreation Development and Sport Promotion Sumayya Khan.
The responsibilities of the board include:
• Strategic overall guidance and compliance.
• Approval of all contractual obligations.
• Finalization of an Organisational structure for the OC.
• Financial oversight to ensure continued solvency of the OC.
• Approval of all requisite policies.
• Overall project coordination and reporting.
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)