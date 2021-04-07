ICC rankings: Fakhar Zaman gains big after 193-run knock against SA

Left Menu

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has moved up seven places to number 12 in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batsmen after he played a knock of 193 against South Africa on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:47 IST
Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has moved up seven places to number 12 in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batsmen after he played a knock of 193 against South Africa on Sunday. Fakhar played an ODI knock for the ages against Proteas in Johannesburg where he scored 193 off 155 balls before being run out in the last over. His performance catapulted him up to 7 places to the 12th in the latest rankings.

From the South African camp, Rassie van der Dussen's innings of 123 not out and 60 in the first two ODIs against Pakistan helped him up to a career-best 22nd place. South African captain Temba Bavuma's 92 in the second match against Pakistan has helped him to a career-best 88th place with the bat. In bowlers, South African Anrich Nortje started the series against Pakistan with figures of 4-51 and 3-63 to move to a career-best 73rd place with 427 points. While Haris Rauf took five wickets in the first two ODIs to gain 71 places to 143rd with the ball.

In the T20I format of the game, Kiwi debutant Finn Allen smashed a 71 from 29 balls in the rain-affected third match against Bangladesh to move into the world's top 100 of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batsmen. His teammate, Tim Southee remains the top-ranked seamer for Kiwis in sixth place, up to a career-best 669 points after taking 3-15 in the final match against Bangladesh. Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia to a 3-0 series victory over Uganda and his unbeaten 62 in the first match helped him up to 66th place, his country's top-ranked batsman. His teammate Craig Williams struck 81 in the final match which helped him gain 33 places to 147. Riazat Ali Shah totalled 56 runs in the series, and is Uganda's highest-ranked batsman in 135th place, with a career-best 269 points. Bernard Scholtz remains Namibia's highest-ranked bowler in 51st place, after taking four wickets in the series in the T20I format with the ball.

In the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, Kraigg Brathwaite was the major mover with the bat up 21 places to 43rd. He is at his highest points tally since August 2019. Oshada Fernando's second innings unbeaten 66 helped him gain 11 places to 61. Jason Holder held on to top place in the all-rounder rankings owing to his innings of 30 and 71 not out plus 2-39 against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

