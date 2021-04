Soccer-Spanish federation investigates Cala over racism allegation

The Spanish football federation has confirmed it has opened an investigation into Cadiz defender Juan Cala after he was accused of racially abusing Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby in last Sunday's La Liga match. The federation did not provide any more details on the investigation or say when a resolution would be announced.

Diakhaby on Tuesday called for Cala to be sanctioned for making the racial slur, which the Spanish player denies making. Cala, 31, said in a fiery news conference on Tuesday that he had said "leave me in peace" to Diakhaby during the 2-1 win and that the French defender had misinterpreted what was said.

Valencia's players walked off the pitch and wanted to abandon the game but eventually resumed playing without Diakhaby, who asked to be substituted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)