Soccer-Dublin, Bilbao in doubt as Euro 2020 host cities

The status of Dublin and Bilbao as host cities for Euro 2020 games appears to be in serious doubt after the Football Association of Ireland and the Spanish Football Federation were unable to give organisers UEFA a commitment that fans will be able to attend. European soccer's governing body asked all 12 host cities to come up with their plans by Wednesday for fan capacity at venues for the tournament which kicks off on June 11.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that all host cities must guarantee some fan presence, although the COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough for organisers to give definitive commitments. "The Football Association of Ireland (FAI), on advice and guidance from the Government, has today notified UEFA that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic it is not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels at the UEFA EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Dublin in June," the FAI said in a statement.

Later on Wednesday the Spanish soccer federation said that its plan to have the San Mames stadium in Bilbao operating at 25% capacity would be impossible given the pandemic situation in the country, threatening all three of Spain's group games. Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the pandemic and most of Europe's football has taken place without fans for the past year.

Both Dublin and Bilbao were scheduled to host three group games and a last-16 match. A final decision on the venues is expected at UEFA's congress on April 20.

FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said: "We have made our submission to UEFA today and now await their response once submissions from all 12 host cities have been received and considered." Italy's Football Federation had been hopeful of being able to have supporters in Rome's Olympic Stadium but on Wednesday minutes of a government panel meeting noted it was not possible to confirm that at this stage.

The panel of COVID experts said they would review the issue in the coming weeks. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Wednesday it has been given approval from the Scottish government for around 12,000 fans to attend Euro 2020 games at Hampden Park, 25% of the ground's capacity.

The SFA submitted its preferred option to UEFA ahead of Wednesday's deadline but said it was subject to continued progress with reducing levels of the virus and the rollout of the vaccination programme. Amsterdam has been able to make a strong commitment to allowing fans to attend games, with the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) saying that "at least 12,000 spectators" will be able to attend matches at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

"Depending on developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in June, there is a chance that more fans will be allowed inside the stadium," the KNVB said in a statement. All spectators will need to test negative for COVID-19 shortly before the game, and will have to adhere to strict safety protocols inside the stadium.

Wembley Stadium in London will host the semi-finals and the final, as well as group stage games. The UK government's roadmap allows for fans to be present in smaller numbers in the early stages but foresees a lifting of restrictions on large events after June 21, opening up the possibility of larger crowds. (Additional reporting by Bart Meijer in Amsterdam, Philip O'Connor in Stockholm Editing by Christian Radnedge, Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)

