Tennis-French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

This year's French Open tennis tournament has been postponed by a week and will begin on May 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start this year on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)