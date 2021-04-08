Sports News Roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best; Wild's big night ends Avs' point streak at 15 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake in high-speed crash

Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour) above the speed limit when he lost control of his car, causing the crash that severely injured him in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday. Heading down a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in the Rolling Hills Estates community in Los Angeles County, Woods' car reached speeds of 84 to 87 mph (135-140 kph) when he lost control along a curve that has been the site of 14 other accidents, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. The speed limit was 45 mph (72 kph).

NHL roundup: Wild's big night ends Avs' point streak at 15

Kevin Fiala scored his first career hat trick and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild snapped Colorado's 15-game point streak with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov added two goals and an assist. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals and Jared Spurgeon and Victor Rask each had three assists for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the West Division.

Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green over equal pay comments

U.S. women's national soccer team forward Megan Rapinoe fired back at Warriors forward Draymond Green on Wednesday, saying the basketball player should have been better educated on the issue of gender pay equity when he accused female athletes of only "complaining." Rapinoe and her fellow U.S. national teammates became leading figures for pay equity in the United States after getting into a public battle with their federation over wages and playing conditions in the run-up to the team's successful World Cup bid in 2019.

MLB roundup: A's beat Dodgers in 10 to grab 1st win of season

Mitch Moreland lined a walk-off single to center field with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon, allowing the Oakland Athletics to end a historic season-opening losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a three-game series. The A's overcame a 3-1 deficit and the strong pitching of Trevor Bauer en route to their first win of the year after they had matched the 1916 Philadelphia A's for the longest season-opening losing streak in franchise history at six games.

Tennis: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday. The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.

Tennis-Toni Nadal returns to Tour to work with Auger-Aliassime

Toni Nadal, the man who masterminded nephew Rafa's incredible career, is returning to the Tour as part of the coaching team of Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nadal, 60, decided to step down as Rafa's coach in 2017 and concentrate on running the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

Japan denies considering vaccine priority for Olympic athletes

Japan said on Thursday it was not currently looking to prioritise COVID-19 vaccines for Olympic athletes, dismissing a media report that sparked a social media outcry since the country's inoculations are trailing other major economies. Only a million people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since February, out of Japan's population of 126 million, and the more vulnerable elderly do not even start getting their shots until next week.

Golf-Johnson launches Masters title defense with opening bogey

Dustin Johnson got his Masters title defense off to a shaky start with an opening bogey on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club where course conditions were proving much fiercer compared the defenceless layout he triumphed on five months ago. This Masters has a much more familiar look as it is back in its traditional April slot as the year's first major while fans were welcomed back, albeit in limited numbers and with protocols in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Suspect in South Carolina killings was ex-NFL player, paper says

The suspect in the deaths of a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man was a former professional football player who killed himself after the shootings, a local newspaper reported on Thursday. Phillip Adams, 32, a former National Football League player, was found dead in a nearby house hours after killings of five people at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

