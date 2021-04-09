Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:29 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

The following are the 12 host cities set to host Euro 2020 matches and their commitments for how many spectators will be allowed to attend after Europe's soccer governing body UEFA set a deadline of Wednesday to submit their plans:

London, England * Venue: Wembley Stadium (Capacity: 90,000)

* Matches: Three group games, one last-16 game, both semi-finals and the final * Status: Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said he was optimistic that 10,000 fans could attend the early stages of the tournament before they look to "substantially" increase that number after June 21.

Rome, Italy * Venue: Stadio Olimpico (Capacity: 68,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final * Status: The Italian government's Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was unable to give its opinion before the deadline due to the "evolution of the epidemiological framework and the progress of the vaccination campaign underway in Italy".

St Petersburg, Russia * Venue: St Petersburg Stadium (Capacity: 61,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final * Status: The local organising committee said in March they hoped the stadium would be filled at 50% capacity.

Munich, Germany * Venue: Football Arena Munich (Capacity: 70,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final * Status: Media reports say Munich city officials continue to plan to host all four matches and have submitted documents to UEFA.

Baku, Azerbaijan * Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium (Capacity: 69,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final * Status: Azerbaijan's government and the local organising committee decided to cap attendance at 50% with fans from countries taking part allowed to attend.

Amsterdam, Netherlands * Venue: Johan Cruyff ArenA (Capacity: 54,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: The Dutch football association (KNVB) said at least 12,000 spectators will attend matches.

Bilbao, Spain * Venue: San Mames Stadium (Capacity: 53,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: Bilbao's city hall told UEFA it is ready to stage games at 25% capacity (around 13,000 fans) but Spain's soccer federation said the Basque government's conditions were "impossible to meet" in time for the start of tournament.

Bucharest, Romania (Capacity: 54,000) * Venue: National Arena Bucharest

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: Romania's Ministry of Youth and Sports said a maximum of 13,000 spectators (around 25% capacity) will be allowed.

Copenhagen, Denmark * Venue: Parken Stadium (Capacity: 38,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: The Danish government announced at least 12,000 fans will attend matches (30% capacity).

Dublin, Republic of Ireland * Venue: Dublin Arena (Capacity: 51,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: Ireland's FA said it was "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels".

Glasgow, Scotland * Venue: Hampden Park (Capacity: 51,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: The Scottish government has given approval to allow spectators up to 25% of capacity (around 12,000 fans).

Budapest, Hungary * Venue: Puskas Arena (Capacity: 68,000)

* Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game * Status: Hungary did not make its submission to UEFA public but information on ticketing plans is due to be announced next week.

