Soccer-Roma come from behind to win at Ajax

Roger Ibanez crashed home a spectacular volley two minutes from time to give AS Roma a come-from-behind 2-1 away win over Ajax Amsterdam in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday. A missed penalty and a horror goalkeeping slip cost Ajax dearly as they lost a halftime lead and now face a tough task in next Thursday's return leg in Rome.

Ajax went ahead from Davy Klaassen's goal six minutes before halftime and should have doubled the lead soon after the break but Dusan Tadic's penalty was saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini equalised with a 57th-minute free kick, which slipped through the hands of Ajax's 21-year-old back-up goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Ibanez secured the last-gasp win as he chested down a poorly cleared corner before slamming the ball home from close range. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

