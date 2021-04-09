Left Menu

Motorcycling-Indonesia pencilled in for March 2022 MotoGP debut

Indonesia's state-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said he fully supported the March date. "This is in line with the Indonesian government’s accelerated national vaccination programme.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:46 IST
Motorcycling-Indonesia pencilled in for March 2022 MotoGP debut

Indonesia's new Mandalika circuit on the island of Lombok has been pencilled in for a March 2022 MotoGP debut after being listed as a reserve venue this year, series organisers said on Friday. Promoters Dorna said in a statement after a circuit inspection that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties involved had agreed to wait until the first part of the 2022 season.

"If MotoGP is able to hold events in South East Asia towards the end of 2021, efforts will be made to undertake a possible test...at Mandalika International Street Circuit during that time period," it added. Indonesia's state-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said he fully supported the March date.

"This is in line with the Indonesian government’s accelerated national vaccination programme. We want to guarantee the safety of both domestic and international visitors," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi condoles Prince Philip's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of the UKs Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99.Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Pri...

WHO chief laments 'shocking imbalance' in COVID-19 shot distribution

There is a shocking imbalance in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide and most countries do not have anywhere near enough shots to cover health workers and others at high-risk, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said...

UN chief condoles death of UK Prince Philip

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed condolences on the death of Britains Prince Philip, saying the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported Queen Elizabeth II in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.Philip, the longest...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hovers near all-time high as banks, industrial rise

The SP 500 paused on Friday after hitting an all-time high as economy-linked stocks including banks and industrials gained on optimism around strong U.S. economic growth.Financial stocks rose 0.9, more than any other SP sector, with Bank of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021