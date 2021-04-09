Left Menu

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals sweat it out ahead of first game against CSK

Ahead of their first match in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre shared valuable tips with the players during the training session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:45 IST
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals sweat it out ahead of first game against CSK
Delhi Capitals train ahead of their first encounter in IPL 14 (Image: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their first match in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre shared valuable tips with the players during the training session. The IPL 2020 will kick start on Friday with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Ahead of their first match, the Capitals held a full-fledged training session, in which players were seen sweating it out. While the players honed their respective skills, Amre not only shared tips, but also gave valuable feedback to the cricketers. "Mentally aim for a six, you will at least get a four. Timing is important, timing will generate the power and you'll hit a six. Hold your shape and then generate power," Amre told Ajinkya Rahane in the video posted by Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, CSK has signed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood for IPL 14. The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This is Behrendorff's second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

Earlier in the month, Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL. He was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players, but the pacer decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...

Country star Kane Brown books every NBA arena in US for tour

American singer Kane Brown has announced his Blessed Free tour in the fall, which comes with the underlying assumption that the US will be mostly blessedly COVID-free by the time the outing kicks off in indoor arenas on October 1. Accordin...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of the second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its nee...

Rahul Gandhi condoles Prince Philip's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of the UKs Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99.Heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, her family and the people of Britain on the passing of His Royal Highness The Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021