Tatum scores 53 points, Celtics outlast Timberwolves in OT

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136.

It was the first 50-point game for the All-Star, who eclipsed his previous high of 41. Jaylen Brown had 26 points, and Marcus Smart added 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help Boston post its fourth win in five games.

Boston erased what was a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and led by as many as eight in the fourth before Minnesota rallied to send it to OT.

The Celtics surged again at the start of the extra period and took a 135-129 lead on a 3-pointer by Walker. Minnesota got within 135-132 via a three-point play by D’Angelo Russell. But Boston outscored the Timberwolves 10-4 the rest of the way.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Russell finished with 26 points and Anthony Edwards added 24.

HAWKS 120, BULLS 108 ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 42 points, Clint Capela had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Atlanta overcame a sizzling performance by Zach LaVine to beat Chicago.

LaVine scored 39 of his career-high 50 points in the first half, and Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the Bulls’ three-game winning streak was snapped. Chicago was trying to win four straight for the first time since December 2017.

LaVine, who set the NBA high for points in the first half this season, scored 25 straight in the second quarter, but the Hawks didn’t go easily, taking an 86-84 lead entering the fourth. LaVine’s previous season high was 46 on Feb. 10 against New Orleans.

KNICKS 133, GRIZZLIES 129, OT NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 20 points, making a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, and New York used a late rally to stun Memphis.

Alec Burks had nine of his 19 in overtime and Julius Randle recovered from a scoreless first half to finish with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season. New York snapped the Grizzlies’ four-game winning streak.

The Knicks had a 3-1 lead, then never led again in regulation. They were down double digits for much of the night and still trailed by 13 points midway through the fourth quarter. But they put it together just in time to avoid a third straight loss and win for just the second time in seven games.

Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points, and Derrick Rose had 19 for the Knicks.

Ja Morant scored 26 points, and Dillon Brooks had 23 for the Grizzlies, who were trying to complete a perfect four-game trip through the Eastern Conference and appeared for about 45 minutes they would.

PELICANS 101, 76ERS 94 NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and New Orleans held on to beat Philadelphia.

Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans’ first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71. He scored three more times after the 76ers pulled to 94-87 with 4:03 left.

Williamson was 15 of 28 from the field and added 15 rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury.

Philadelphia, which missed an opportunity to tie Brooklyn for the best record in the Eastern Conference, tied a season low with 94 points. Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 23 points, and Joel Embiid, had 14 on 5-of-16 shooting.

