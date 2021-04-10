Left Menu

US women face Sweden as they prepare for Olympics

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 09:36 IST
US women face Sweden as they prepare for Olympics

The US national team continues its preparations for the Tokyo Olympics by playing the team that knocked the Americans out of the Brazil Games.

The United States plays Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm. The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sweden went on to play in the final in Rio de Janeiro but fell to Germany.

A lot has changed since that game. Coach Peter Gerhardsson has replaced Pia Sundhage, who led Sweden in 2016. U.S. coach Jill Ellis stepped away from the team following its victory at the 2019 World Cup, making way for Vlatko Andonovski.

The memory of that loss to Sweden still stings a bit for the American players. It was the earliest exit ever for the United States in the Olympics. Both teams are again Olympics-bound.

''Obviously, there's always going to be that bitterness behind us of the finish in 2016, that being the worst finish that we've ever had in an Olympics,'' Alex Morgan said. ''There's really no way to say otherwise. So, of course, when you think of it that way, we want to come back and be really dominant in the way that we play (in the Tokyo Games). This is that first stepping stone to that.'' The United States is the top-ranked team in the world. In Tokyo, the Americans will be vying to become the first women's team to follow up a World Cup victory with an Olympic gold medal.

The U.S team is 5-0-0 so far this year, including a three-game sweep in the SheBelieves Cup tournament. Overall, the United States has a 37-game unbeaten streak, including 16 straight wins.

Following the game against No. 5 Sweden, the United States travels to Le Havre for a match against No. 3 France on Tuesday.

The European road trip could be significant for Carli Lloyd, who has made 299 appearances for the United States. Only Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311) have crossed the 300-game milestone.

''I've looked up to Carli for a long time,'' Samantha Mewis said in a conference call with reporters. ''I feel like as a young player coming on this team, she set such a good example of just the way to take good care of yourself, to be a true professional and to really just not take no for an answer, to just put yourself out there all the time, be a little bit unapologetic about what you want and what you’re willing to do to get it.'' The game will keep many of the American players out of the start of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup preseason tournament, which kicks off Friday.

Morgan, who plays for the Orlando Pride, said players will be rooting for their teams back home.

''We're going to do everything we can to support our teammates,'' she said. ''I think it's really frustrating just not being able to be there in general because I’ve been in Orlando now for six-plus weeks through preseason, since the end of SheBelieves, so to be putting in the work day in and day out like the rest of my national team teammates, and then to have the Challenge Cup scheduled in a FIFA window, it’s just really disappointing. So we’re going to do our part to support our team as much as possible and get back there.''

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mir nets another brace to lead Huesca out of Liga drop zone

Rafa Mir scored his second consecutive brace to lead Huesca to a 3-1 win over Elche, helping to lift his side out of the Spanish league relegation zone.Huesca, which two rounds ago had been in last place, rose to 16th, while Elche fell into...

Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 death...

Bielefeld beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus.Freiburgs Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawas shot at a c...

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021