Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli says Patel has ended Bangalore's death-overs woes

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli believes Harshal Patel has solved the team's death-overs woes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the seamer's bowling masterclass in Friday's victory against champions Mumbai Indians.

Reuters | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:32 IST
Cricket-Kohli says Patel has ended Bangalore's death-overs woes

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli believes Harshal Patel has solved the team's death-overs woes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the seamer's bowling masterclass in Friday's victory against champions Mumbai Indians. Patel claimed three wickets in four balls in the dramatic 20th over and conceded only one run to help restrict a star-studded Mumbai to a modest 159-9.

His 5-27 was also the first five-wicket haul any bowler has managed against five-time champions Mumbai, the most successful team in the Twenty20 league's history. "The last six overs for us, probably the best we've ever had," Kohli told broadcaster Star Sports after Patel scored the winning run to secure their narrow victory in Chennai.

"I think his spell was the difference in containing those 20-25 runs at the end. He is going to be (Bangalore's designated death bowler), and he's relishing the responsibility." Among Patel's victims were Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard who form the league's most destructive middle order.

"The wickets that he got weren't fluke wickets," Kohli said. "He actually wanted the guys to hit where they ended up getting caught. That was the hallmark of his game, he was very clear in what he wanted to do."

Patel, who troubled batsmen with his clever mix of yorkers and slower deliveries, said being told early about his role helped his preparation. "When we gathered for the first camp there was a very clear instruction to me that I'm going to bowl at least two overs at the death," the 30-year-old told reporters after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

"That gave me a lot of clarity and confidence to work on my skills and develop plans against the batters I'm going to face in the death overs in various teams."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 critical

The fire at a private hospital in Nagpur has claimed the lives of four patients- one woman and three men- and also left two other patients critical, officials said on Saturday.The fire had broken out on Friday night in the ICU ward of the f...

Pak parliamentary panel endorses jail for criticising armed forces; slammed for 'ridiculous idea'

From Pakistani federal ministers to opposition leaders to the legal fraternity, people from across the divide have criticised the approval of a bill by the countrys National Assemblys standing committee, which proposed up to two years impri...

Following leaked clubhouse chat Prashant Kishor reiterates BJP will not cross 100 seats in Bengal

Reacting to his leaked Club House room audio chat, Trinamool Congress TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated that BJP will not cross 100 seats in West Bengal Assembly elections while adding that the BJP should show coura...

It's peak harvest season, won't support SKM's call to block Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway: Palwal farmers

Farmers protesting in Haryanas Palwal against central agricultural laws said they will not support Samyukt Kisan Morchas SKM call to block the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Palwal block committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021