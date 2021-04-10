Left Menu

Making world 'better place' is one cause we all need to work towards: Rohit

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that making the world a better place to live is one cause that everyone needs to rally behind and do their bit in order to achieve the goal.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:49 IST
Making world 'better place' is one cause we all need to work towards: Rohit
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ Rohit Sharma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that making the world a better place to live is one cause that everyone needs to rally behind and do their bit in order to achieve the goal. Rohit supported the 'Saving Rhinos' campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the right-handed batsman wore shoes highlighting the endangered rhino species.

"Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and help make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters," tweeted Rohit. Staying true to his style, this IPL Rohit has taken a unique approach to speak up for a cause that the opener has long supported -- the conservation of the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino. Rohit sported a unique design on his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them. The art on Rohit's spikes made a bold statement literally calling out "Save The Rhino" and this will surely educate more people and help his vision to save the 'vulnerable' species from extinction.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass helped RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the IPL opening match in Chennai on Friday. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted 20 overs. In response, RCB got over the line off the last ball, courtesy of some fine hitting by de Villiers in the death overs. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played knocks of 39 and 48 respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli also played a 33-run knock off 29 balls.

Earlier, Harshal delivered a stunning bowling performance as RCB restricted Mumbai Indians to 159 runs in the allotted twenty overs after opting to bowl first. (ANI)

