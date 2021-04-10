Kane is one of the best in the world: Maguire ahead of Tottenham clash

Ahead of the match against Tottenham, Manchester United's Harry Maguire praised oppositions player Harry Kane, terming him "one of the best in the world" and said he is ready for the battle against his England teammate. Manchester United will take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I want to play in the biggest games possible against the best players; that's why I joined this club. Harry [Kane] is one of those. I know him from England really well. He's a top striker, one of the best in the world and he does it season after season, scores goals after goals," the club's official website quoted Maguire as saying. Maguire also said: "He'll be ready for battle and I'll be ready for battle. May the best man win. It's not just individuals; it's a team effort. As a defensive unit we've got to be strong, go there and get a clean sheet and give the team the best opportunity to win the game."

Manchester United currently holds the second position on the Premier League table while Tottenham is placed in the sixth position. The gap between the sides is currently 11 points, although United are more closely pursued by Leicester City, West Ham, and Chelsea, who are four, eight, and nine points behind respectively. Maguire said Tottenham will be determined to win the match in order to bridge the gap.

"It's a great game to be involved in. We have more than enough to go there and get the three points. It's two squads that you expect to be fighting at the top end of the table. We've got ourselves into a good position and they're wanting to bridge that gap," he said. (ANI)

