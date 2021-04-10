Left Menu

IPL 2021: Shane Watson wants CSK to 'make it four titles' this year

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Shane Watson wants CSK to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 trophy.

Shane Watson and MS Dhoni (Image: Shane Watson's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Shane Watson wants CSK to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 trophy. Watson, who retired from all forms of cricket in November 2020, played his last match for CSK in October 2020 in the 13th edition of the IPL.

The former Australia all-rounder, who anchored and scripted CSK's title win in 2018, wants the MS Dhoni-led side to clinch the fourth IPL trophy having already won three in the showpiece event. "Best of luck @chennaiipl for your first match of the season. Let's make it 4 @iplt20 titles #whistlepodu," Watson captioned the post on Instagram.

Watson had already ended his international career in March 2016 and had only been playing in overseas T20 leagues but after CSK's exit from the 13th edition of the IPL, he called off a 20-year-long illustrious career during which he was one of the world's premier white-ball all-rounders. In his IPL stint, Watson lifted two titles. While the first one came in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals, the second came in 2018 with CSK. He also won two Player of the Tournament awards (2008 and 2013).

The 39-year-old played 145 games for three teams in the competition, scoring 3,874 runs at a strike rate of 137.91. He hit four centuries and also claimed a hat-trick amongst his 92 IPL wickets. Coming back to CSK, the Dhoni-led side will lock horns in their tournament opener with Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Despite witnessing a dismal run last season, CSK will still enter the 2021 edition of the IPL as one of the favourites, given the franchise's track record on Indian soil. (ANI)

