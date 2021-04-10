Left Menu

Rohit bats for conservation of rhinos

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:23 IST
Rohit bats for conservation of rhinos

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the great one-horned rhinoceros during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness about conserving the endangered species.

This IPL Rohit has taken an unique approach to speak about a cause that he has long supported -- conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros or the Indian rhino.

The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them on Friday.

''Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards.

''It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters,'' Rohit tweeted on Saturday.

The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.

Defending champions MI lost the match by two wickets at the at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalias city of Baidoa on Saturday, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said.The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who...

Thousands protest in Belgrade, demand government action to stop pollution

Several thousand people blocked traffic in front of the Serbian parliament on Saturday in a protest against lack of government action to prevent water, land and air pollution by industries such as the mining sector. Protesters, who came to ...

Attack on toll plaza staff in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; furniture, windowpanes damaged

A group of men allegedly attacked employees of a toll plaza in Rajasthans Jhalawar following an argument besides damaging furniture and windowpanes, according to police.The incident took place on the Teendhar-Bakani highway near Ekwasa vill...

Political storm erupts after 5 killed during Bengal poll including 4 in CISF firing

In the first major outbreak of violence during West Bengal assembly elections, five persons were killed, including four in a firing by CISF personnel, while five candidates were attacked during the fourth phase of polling in 44 seats on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021