Roma legend De Rossi in hospital after positive virus test

Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital with pneumonia symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

De Rossi, a player on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup and a former Roma captain, was one of four Azzurri staff members to contract COVID-19 during recent World Cup qualifiers.

The 37-year-old De Rossi was in stable condition at Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, the Italian soccer federation said on Friday, but at the moment, no date has been set for him to be discharged and his situation will be assessed day-by-day. AP KHS KHS

