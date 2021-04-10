Hans Women FC wins Delhi Football league

Hans Women FC emerged as the champions of the Football Delhi league after defeating Hops FC by a solitary goal here on Saturday.

In the closely contested final match held at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Anushka Samuel scored the winning goal.

Hero of the match in the final game was Deepika Venkatesh while Aveka Singh was declared the Golden Boot winner with 27 goals scored in eights matches.

The Golden Glove winner was Vanshika Rana, keeping seven clean sheets in eight matches. The league also declared five emerging players: Ruchika Yadav (Rangers FC), Gorvi Rawat (VS Banga Darshan FA), Neha (HOPS FC), Lavanya (Delhi Student), Varshika (HOPS FC).

The winning team was awarded a trophy and prize money of Rs. 50,000 and the runner up team was awarded Rs 25,000 besides a trophy. Football Delhi Women's League 2020-21 was started on March 22 with the participation from 20 member clubs involving 432 players. The league was organized at two venues -- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium.

The league saw a whopping 292 goals being scored.

Winning captain, Jyoti Burret, said, ''It's been one of the best organised leagues I have played in Delhi. The ground in Ambedkar was excellent. It was a great platform for our players to finally play competitive football, especially after COVID.'' Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran stated that the league was a great success. He further said that the future of women's football looks very bright in Delhi and the success of this league has ''tremendously motivated us to do more and more for women's football''.

