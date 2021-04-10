Raina half-century, Curran blitzkrieg takes CSK to 188/7 vs DC

Chennai Super Kings managed a total of 188 for 7, riding on comeback man Suresh Raina's stroke-filled half-century and Sam Curran's late assault in an IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

Raina, who skipped the last IPL due to personal reasons, was back with a bang smashing 54 off 36 balls with three fours and four sixes while Curran blazed his way to 34 off 15 deliveries.

Moeen Ali's quickfire 36 off 24 balls and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 26 off 17 balls were the other vital knocks.

For DC, Avesh Khan returned with an impressive 2 for 23, including wickets of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni.

Brief Scores: CSK 188/7 (Suresh Raina 54, Moeen Ali 36, Sam Curran 34;, Avesh Khan 2/23, Chris Woakes 2/18) PTI KHS KHS APA APA

