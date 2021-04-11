Left Menu

Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:05 IST
Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League

One stoppage-time goal slowed Manchester City's march to the Premier League title.

Another ignited Liverpool's push for the Champions League qualification positions.

A day of dramatic finishes in England's top flight began with City losing 2-1 to 10-man Leeds, whose winning goal — scored by Stuart Dallas for his second of the match — came from a breakaway in the first minute of added-on time at Etihad Stadium.

City's fourth league defeat of the season should only delay the inevitable as it closes in on regaining the title. Pep Guardiola's team leads by 14 points with six matches remaining, though second-place Manchester United has two games in hand.

At Anfield, Liverpool was heading for another disappointing result at home when right back Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a stunning effort into the corner also in the first minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

Liverpool, which had lost its last six league games at Anfield, moved into fifth place and stayed two points behind Chelsea, which jumped to fourth after a 4-1 win at Crystal Palace in Saturday's other game. American international Christian Pulisic scored twice for Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

West Ham started the day in fourth place but dropped to sixth ahead of its match against third-place Leicester on Sunday.

There was a two-minute silence before all of the games to honor Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

RESILIENT LEEDS Leeds played the entire second half against City with 10 men after the sending-off of center back Liam Cooper for a tackle on Gabriel Jesus that saw him get the ball but follow through, with his studs showing, into the striker's leg.

The red card turned what had been an end-to-end game into one resembling a training-ground exercise of attack vs. defense, with Leeds bidding to protect a 42nd-minute lead earned by Dallas after a mistake by Joao Cancelo.

Leeds, one of the Premier League's flair teams, demonstrated unlikely resilience to hold off City until Ferran Torres' goal in the 76th but Dallas had the final say. He ran onto a pass from Ezgjan Alioski, pierced the center of City's defense, and slid a low shot past Ederson.

City's dominance showed in the stats — Pep Guardiola's team had 29 shots compared to Leeds' two — but that didn't translate into one of the four wins needed to regain the league trophy.

POINT TO PROVE Alexander-Arnold is playing with a point to prove after his recent axing by England.

A week after his brilliant cross set up Liverpool's opening goal in a win at Arsenal, the right back scored a crucial goal for the Reds — in front of England coach Gareth Southgate, who was at Anfield to watch the game.

''He has to challenge himself, but not because of the national team but because as a young player he has to challenge himself,'' Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

''To be in the squad of England you have to play outstandingly good football. Trent did this very often from a very young age.'' Liverpool rallied from conceding the opening goal in the 43rd to Ollie Watkins, who scored a hat trick in Villa's 7-2 win over Klopp's team in October.

Mohamed Salah equalised in the 57th with his 19th goal of the league campaign, putting him tied in first place with Harry Kane.

PULISIC'S PAIR With Pulisic also scoring in Chelsea's surprising 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion last weekend, he now has three goals in two league games and 13 goals overall in the English top flight. That leaves him tied with Roy Wegerle for third among American players.

Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma were the other scorers for Chelsea, which is two points behind Leicester and two ahead of Liverpool and West Ham. Leicester visits West Ham on Sunday. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PM speaks to Yediyurappa, suggests focus on micro containment zones to control COVID

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested focusing on micro containment zones to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.The Chief Minister who spoke to the Prime Minist...

After getting dropped during Australia tour, I worked hard on myself, says Shaw

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw said he worked hard on himself with coach Pravin Amre after returning from a disappointing Australia tour and the hard work can be seen in the batting style of the opener in the recent tournaments. Shaw p...

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021