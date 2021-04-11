Left Menu

Soccer-Cooney-Cross scores last-gasp corner as Melbourne win W-League Grand Final

kudos to Jada, she made a lot of saves but we deserved to win." Melbourne looked dangerous early in the match and Cooney-Cross nearly scored in the 12th minute but her shot struck the underside of the crossbar with Whyman beaten.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:43 IST
Soccer-Cooney-Cross scores last-gasp corner as Melbourne win W-League Grand Final

Melbourne Victory forward Kyra Cooney-Cross scored directly from a corner in the final minute of extra time to help her team beat Sydney FC in the W-League Grand Final on Sunday and be crowned champions of Australia for the second time. Melbourne created the majority of the chances at Sydney's Kogarah Oval in the latest edition of the "Big Blue" rivalry but needed a last-gasp effort to triumph thanks largely to the heroics of Sydney goalkeeper Jada Whyman.

With the game set to go to penalties, teenager Cooney-Cross curled in a ball from a corner that Whyman failed to deal with properly before it crossed the line to send the Melbourne players into raptures. "I was just thinking that I didn't want it to go to penalties," the 19-year-old Cooney-Cross said. "We had so many chances, hit the crossbar... kudos to Jada, she made a lot of saves but we deserved to win."

Melbourne looked dangerous early in the match and Cooney-Cross nearly scored in the 12th minute but her shot struck the underside of the crossbar with Whyman beaten. They were denied by the woodwork again before halftime as experienced forward Lisa De Vanna's header from a Cooney-Cross pass crashed against the bar.

Whyman kept Sydney in the match late in regulation time with a superb double save, including a block from point-blank range to keep out Cooney-Cross's header, but she misread the corner that led to the winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Armed man fired shots, barricaded inside Honolulu hotel room

An armed man barricaded himself inside a hotel room at a resort in Honolulu and fired shots through the door, a police official said.No one was hurt in the gunfire late Saturday at The Kahala Hotel Resort, Honolulu police Capt. Brian Lynch...

With key deals, Uganda''s nascent oil sector nears maturity

Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total are set to sign agreements Sunday on building a heated pipeline to carry crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the worlds longest ...

Social isolation behaviour in ants is similar to that of humans

Berlin Germany, April 11 ANI The findings of a recent study by researchers at Johannes Gutenberg Universitaet Mainz has revealed alterations to the social and hygienic behaviour of ants that had been isolated from their group. They react to...

Upstox alerts users of data breach; says funds, securities remain safe

Retail broking firm Upstox has alerted customers of a security breach that included contact data and KYC details of customers, but assured users that their funds and securities remain safe.The development comes close on the heels of reports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021