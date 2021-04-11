Soccer-Games in Serbia under match-fixing scrutiny, says FA

UEFA has asked the Serbian Football Association (FSS) to investigate games in March where match-fixing might have taken place, the Balkan nation's soccer governing body said on Sunday. Serbia's Sport Klub television said on its website (www.sportklub.rs) that it had learned, without naming its sources, there was suspicion that two matches were rigged last month without specifying the competition.

"It is true that we have received certain information from UEFA suggesting possible irregularities pointing to breach of integrity in some games," FSS spokesman Milan Vukovic said in a statement. "The FSS has opened proceedings but at this time we cannot reveal more details. We will inform the public about our findings in due course."

Sport Klub said monitoring betting patterns in Europe and Asia linked to the games had prompted UEFA to ask the FSS to investigate possible match-fixing. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

