KKR beat SRH by 10 runs
Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs.Chasing 188 for a win, SRH could score 177 for 5 with Manish Pandey top-scoring with 61 not out of 44 balls. Jonny Bairstow made a 40-ball 55.Brief Scores KKR 187 for 6 in 20 overs Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53 Rashid Khan 224, Mohammad Nabi 232.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 23:14 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their IPL match here on Sunday. Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187 for 6, riding on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.
Rana top-scored with a 56-ball 80 while Tripathi also hit a half century with a 29-ball 53. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a 9-ball 22 not out.
SRH made a fine late comeback with Rashid Khan leading the way with figures of 2/24. Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs.
Chasing 188 for a win, SRH could score 177 for 5 with Manish Pandey top-scoring with 61 not out of 44 balls. Jonny Bairstow made a 40-ball 55.
Brief Scores: KKR: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53; Rashid Khan 2/24, Mohammad Nabi 2/32). SRH: 177 for 5 in 20 overs (Johnny Bairstow 55, Manish Pandey 61 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2/35).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)