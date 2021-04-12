Sports News Roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats; Australia pulls out of athletics relay championships and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season.

Japan hails 'bright news' of Matsuyama's Masters win

Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer's one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf's major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away.

MLB roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions. In a matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six without a walk.

Olympics: Australia pulls out of athletics relay championships due to COVID-19

Athletics Australia said they will not send athletes to next month's World Athletics Relay Championships in Poland due to the COVID-19 situation, a decision which may place their hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. The decision was made "in light of the COVID-19 situation in Poland and greater Europe, with the safety and wellbeing of Australian participants at the forefront," the AA said.

Paire unfazed by early exit from Monte Carlo 'cemetery'

The Monte Carlo Masters usually gives players the chance to perform on one of the most beautiful courts in the world but for Benoit Paire it felt like playing in a cemetery with fans kept away due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Frenchman lost to Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4 6-7(3) 7-6(5) in the opening round of the ATP Masters 1000 event on Sunday, his ninth defeat in 10 matches in 2021.

Golf-Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win

Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

Schauffele laments 'perfect' shot that ended Masters chance

Two years after finishing one stroke behind champion Tiger Woods at the Masters, Xander Schauffele endured more disappointment when what he thought was a "perfect" shot finished in the water and cost him a chance of winning on Sunday. What had seemed to be an emphatic Hideki Matsuyama coronation only an hour earlier suddenly became interesting when Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to cut a seven-shot deficit to just two strokes with three holes left at Augusta National.

Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has marked Jannik Sinner as a future champion, saying the Italian teenager has the skill and the hunger to develop into a top player. The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open.

Masters moment unable to shake Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris had been waiting for his Masters moment his entire life and when it came on Sunday, not even golf's biggest stage was enough to intimidate the fearless 24-year-old American finishing solo second one shot behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Zalatoris arrived at the year's first major as a little-known commodity on the PGA Tour but departs Augusta National heralded as sport's newest rising star.

No Green Jacket but Rahm still has reason to smile

Jon Rahm had double reason to smile on Sunday carding a final-round six-under 66 to claim a top-five Masters finish and a picture of his newborn son. It may not have been the Green Jacket waiting for Rahm as he walked off the 18th green but a 66 or 96 it did not matter said the world number three, who was still basking in the glow of his newborn son last weekend.

