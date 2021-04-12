Left Menu

Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender

The 19-year-old Tusse, short for Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands in May with the song "Voices". Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and separated from his parents at the age of five during an attempted escape from the civil war-torn African country, he spent three years in a refugee camp with an aunt before being granted asylum in Sweden.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:31 IST
Tusse - from child refugee to Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest contender

For Tusse, Sweden's 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp. The 19-year-old Tusse, short for Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands in May with the song "Voices".

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and separated from his parents at the age of five during an attempted escape from the civil war-torn African country, he spent three years in a refugee camp with an aunt before being granted asylum in Sweden. "It was a whole different world," Tusse told Reuters.

"It's a life that I don't wish for anybody because it's messy and every day you worry a lot. It's all you do, you just worry. Will I get food tonight? Will we find water, will we be alive tomorrow?," he said. "It's that kind of worrying that here in Sweden we don't have which is great."

Having sung throughout his childhood in Africa, mainly in church choirs where he wished he was the minister so he could perform solos to the congregation, Tusse kept singing in Sweden - in choirs and eventually in talent contests such as Swedish Idol which he won in 2019. "I was like 'I'm tired of just responding, I want to be in the front' so when I came to Sweden I kept singing in school and in church," he said.

PARENTS ALIVE Tusse found out a few years ago that his biological parents were still alive, although his mother has since died.

"I grew up thinking my parents were gone and ultimately thinking that they were dead, so to actually find out that they were alive and well and they got in touch with me for the first time, it was huge. So much joy and just happiness because there was something always missing in my heart." Tusse said his father had been cheering him on during the Swedish Eurovision qualifier contests.

"He would call and be like "My son. Can I vote from Congo?" and I'm like 'No, you can't, it' doesn't work like that' and he's like 'well, fix it. I can get everybody in Congo to vote'," Tusse said. Plans to travel to meet his father have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest, one of the world's biggest annual television events, will take place in Rotterdam from May 18-22 following the Netherlands' victory in 2019 with the song "Arcade". The event will have a limited live audience after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, journalist I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and journalist I A Rehman, a strong voice for the countrys minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of 90, accordi...

China's Ant Group to restructure under central bank agreement

Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, will restructure as a financial holding company, Chinas central bank said on Monday,Ant has formed a comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan, at the urging of financial re...

Presidential Employment Stimulus assists to create 8 000 new jobs

The Presidential Employment Stimulus has assisted to create 8 000 new jobs, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.Launched in October last year in response to the economic impact of the pandemic, the Presidential Employment Stimulus is designed to...

Playing in AFC Champions League is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: FC Goa coach

FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.Having won the ISL Le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021