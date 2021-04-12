Left Menu

My job is not to score goals but I'm very happy doing that, says Man Utd midfielder Fred

Manchester United midfielder Fred has said he wants to score more goals for the side after scoring in the 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has said he wants to score more goals for the side after scoring in the 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Brazilian opened the scoring for United after going down 0-1 in the 40th minute as Son Heung-min scored for the Spurs. He scored only his fourth-ever United goal, and first of the season.

Later on, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood also registered their names on the goal sheet. "[I'm] very happy about the goal. It's my first goal this season. I know my job is not to score goals, but when I'm scoring goals I'm very happy. I need to keep it going to try and score more this season," Fred told United's official website.

"First half we didn't play well. But at half-time we talked a lot in the dressing room and in the second half we started the game well; playing well, playing more of the ball and playing side to side. We have this space in the game; we scored the first goal and it opened the space -- more goals are very important for us and we need to keep it going," he added. Fred is among those who are still wondering why a well-taken effort from Cavani was not allowed to stand, with Scott McTominay pulled up for a hand-off on Son that resulted in him accidentally catching the South Korean in the face.

"Yes, he deserved that for the goal in the first half. I think it is not a foul from Scott McTominay," Fred said. "But I am very happy for Cavani for the second goal in the game and he is a good guy. He tries a lot and he runs for us. I am very happy today and we need to keep it going because we have more games this season. We need to keep it going," he added. (ANI)

