Left Menu

IPL 2021: Dream of taking Dhoni's wicket fulfilled, I'm very happy, says DC's Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers in his team's seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:12 IST
IPL 2021: Dream of taking Dhoni's wicket fulfilled, I'm very happy, says DC's Avesh Khan
Delhi Capitals' pacer Avesh Khan (Photo/ Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers in his team's seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who returned with figures of 2/23, helped the Delhi franchise restrict CSK to 188/7 in their 20 overs before the Delhi Capitals chased the target down in 18.4 overs. The speedster was particularly thrilled about taking the big wicket of MS Dhoni.

Dhoni batted for just two balls before he was cleaned up by Avesh. The former India skipper looked to play a pull shot, but only managed to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. "Three years ago, I had a chance to take Mahi bhai's wicket, but somebody had dropped the catch. But now my dream of taking Mahi bhai's wicket is fulfilled, so I am very happy about it. Since he has not played competitive matches for some time, we had planned to put pressure on him and because of that pressure I could take his wicket," said Avesh in an official Delhi Capitals release.

The fast bowler said Delhi Capitals will have to maintain the momentum they have attained after winning their first match of the competition. "I was quite happy with my performance in our first match, and I am even happier because the team has won. I put the team in a good position with the wickets of Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and Faf du Plessis. I was happy with the way I carried out the role given to me by the team management. After winning the first match, everyone's confidence goes up. Now, we have to maintain the momentum," said Avesh.

Avesh added that Faf du Plessis' wicket helped him get into a good rhythm. "Rishabh backed me and gave me the second over of the match and I took a wicket in that over itself. A wicket in the initial part of a fast bowler's spell is really good for his rhythm. du Plessis is a good batsman and if he continued to play, then he would've made things difficult for us." The 24-year-old revealed he hired a dietician ahead of this IPL to improve his fitness. "I have reduced my weight by 5 kg. I have hired a personal dietician and I plan my diet according to the dietician's directions. My diet plan changes on a day-to-day basis, depending on my gym and training sessions and rest days. Improving my fitness has helped me a lot. I am feeling light, and I feel great when I run. I had to sacrifice some of my favourite dishes for 20-25 days, but that has helped me to stay on track for achieving some of my personal goals," said Avesh.

While speaking about the fast-bowling prowess of the Delhi Capitals, Avesh said the Delhi franchise has the best fast bowling line-up in the IPL. "I think we have the best fast bowling line-up in the tournament. Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap last season, Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball in IPL history last season, Ishant Sharma is an experienced bowler and Umesh Yadav has been bowling well in the nets as well. There's good competition among the fast bowlers in our team," signed off Avesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair to Unveil Quality Products on 137 Livestreams

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2021 PRNewswire -- The China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is counting down to the opening of its 129th edition, which will be held online from April 15. With over 2.65 million products ready to showcase, mo...

Industrial production contracts 3.6 pc in February

Indias industrial production contracted by 3.6 per cent in February, official data showed on Monday.According to the Index of Industrial Production IIP data released by the National Statistical Office NSO, manufacturing sector output declin...

Cycling-Cavendish ends dry spell with Tour of Turkey stage win

Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey, a 144.9-km ride around Konya, to end a three-year dry spell on Monday. The Briton, back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian outfit, outsprinted Belgian Ja...

Youth with fake currencies held

A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-wheeler did not bear any r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021