Left Menu

SRH capable of beating any team in IPL 2021, says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:38 IST
SRH capable of beating any team in IPL 2021, says Rashid Khan
Team SRH (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might have lost their opening match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but star spinner Rashid Khan feels the Hyderabad-based franchise has a strong squad and is capable of beating any team in the showpiece event. SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament as the David Warner-led side failed to chase the target of 188 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday evening.

KKR restricted SRH to 177 despite Abdul Samad fighting cameo in the death overs. "We played really well. As a bowling unit, we bowled well, as a batting unit, we batted well. But it was a matter of 10 runs in the end. We gave our 100 per cent and it was also the first game of the tournament," said Rashid in a video posted on SRH's Twitter.

"We had a good game, bowling and batting were good. We will take the positives from the game and move on to the next game against Bangalore (RCB). We just need to do the right things and have self-belief." he added. The Afghanistan spinner knows SRH is a strong side and wants his players to express themselves on the field.

"We are capable of beating any team in this competition. We have a strong squad, we have the ability in each and every department. We just need to go there and express our skills," said Rashid. Kane Williamson missed the first match against KKR on Sunday and coach Trevor Bayliss said the New Zealand skipper will needing a little bit of extra time to get match ready.

"We just felt that Kane needed a little bit of extra time to get match fit and a little bit more time in the nets. He would have played in place of Jonny Bairstow obviously if that had occurred. But we aren't too perturbed about that, Jonny has been in form recently in white-ball cricket here in India. Kane will obviously come into calculations as the tournament unfolds," Bayliss said in a virtual press conference after the game. SRH will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 12 injured after two tractor-trollies collide in UP's Budaun district

Three people were killed and 12 others injured when two tractor-trollies collided with each other in the Kadar Chowk area here on Monday, police said.The accident took place when some residents of Manwa Nagla village were returning from a f...

Evina and Telecoming sign global alliance to promoting DCB payment

European technology companies Evina Evina.com and Telecoming Telecoming.com have signed a global alliance to work hand in hand in promoting DCB as the safest and most appropriate payment method in the new mobile economy and, in particular, ...

Off-duty Italy art cops find looted statue in Belgian shop

Italian police say they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in a Belgian antiques shop by two off-duty Italian art squad police officers.An Italian businessman who used a S...

Sebi comes out with new guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with fresh guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds.The formats for the reports to be submitted by asset management companies AMCs to trustees, by AMCs to Sebi and by trustees to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021