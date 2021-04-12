2 coaches test positive for COVID-19 at national women's boxing camp

Two assistant coaches at the national camp for Indian women boxers here have tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined with mild symptoms.

The development was confirmed to PTI by a source close to the team, which is training at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. ''Two women coaches have tested positive so far. They have been quarantined but the camp is progressing as scheduled,'' the source said.

This comes after 10 members of the men's contingent in Patiala, including national head coach C A Kuttappa, were found positive in tests conducted a few days ago. It is also learnt that following the positive reports of the two coaches, who are down with fever, other members of the camp were also tested on Monday.

''Some of the boxers have also been unwell but none of them are from the Olympic-bound group. The results of the tests conducted at the camp on Monday are still awaited,'' the source said.

Nine Indian boxers -- five men and four women -- have so far qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo.

The next major assignment for the Olympic-bound is the Asian Championships in Delhi from May 21 to 31.

The women's team for that has already been announced and will be spearheaded by six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg).

The other boxers who have made the cut for Tokyo apart from Mary Kom are Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)