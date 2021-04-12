Left Menu

I'll stick to play like I batted in last IPL season, says Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal, who was the second-highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in last year's Indian Premier League, on Monday said that he will continue to bat with the same approach in IPL 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:59 IST
Punjab Kings' batsman Mayank Agarwal (Photo/ iplt20,com). Image Credit: ANI

Mayank Agarwal, who was the second-highest run-scorer for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in last year's Indian Premier League, on Monday said that he will continue to bat with the same approach in IPL 2021. In February, the Punjab-based franchise had changed its name and logo ahead of the IPL auction. Moreover, the KL Rahul-led side revealed their new jersey for the IPL. The franchise will be seen donning a red jersey with golden stripes for this season, opting for a different, unique design for this new-look team.

"It's been 13 years, maybe they felt that a new name was required. We made a good comeback last season in the second half and we are carrying the same template this year too. We are looking to do similar things right again," Mayank told host broadcaster Star Sports before the start of the game against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium. Mayank had amassed 424 runs, including one hundred and two fifties, with a strike rate of 156.45 in IPL 2020 in the UAE. The opening batsman is looking to replicate last year's show for the Punjab Kings

"I will stick to play like I batted in the last season and consistency is important for me, so I would try and stick to what's working for me this season," said Mayank. "Everyone is relaxed, the new recruits are excited and we as a team are looking forward to what's the tournament hold for us," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

