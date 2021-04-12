Sports News Roundup: Celtics go on 31-3 run to rally past Nuggets; Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Celtics go on 31-3 run to rally past Nuggets

Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points and eight rebounds and the visiting Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Denver Nuggets 105-87 on Sunday. Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker scored 14 each and Robert Williams III scored 10 points for the Celtics, who went on a 31-3 run in the third and fourth quarters.

Japan hails 'bright news' of Matsuyama's Masters win

Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer's one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf's major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away.

MLB roundup: Dodgers pull off sweep of Nats

Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 3-0 on Sunday, sweeping the three-game series between the last two World Series champions. In a matchup of three-time Cy Young Award winners, Clayton Kershaw (2-1) threw 86 pitches over six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six without a walk.

Premier League Talking Points

Medvedev comes clean: 'I don't like clay'

Daniil Medvedev has risen to No. 2 in the world on the back of his incredible consistency during the hardcourt swing but the Russian says he will be outside his comfort zone when he takes to the clay for this week's Monte Carlo Masters. Medvedev replaced Rafa Nadal as No. 2 last month, becoming the first player outside the Spaniard, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to be ranked in the top two since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

70% of Japanese want Tokyo Games cancelled or delayed: poll

More than 70% of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled or delayed as the coronavirus pandemic rolls on, a Kyodo News poll showed on Monday, just over 100 days ahead of the planned start of the Games. The survey showed 39.2% want the Games scrapped, while 32.8% favour another delay. Only 24.5% of respondents want the world's largest sporting event to go ahead as scheduled.

La Liga talking points

Masters champion Matsuyama open to lighting Tokyo Olympic cauldron

Hideki Matsuyama cut a solitary figure as he walked alone to the clubhouse to sign his card after winning the Masters on Sunday, even if all of Japan was with him in spirit. After exchanging hugs beside the 18th green with his small entourage, a stoic Matsuyama was left to himself to sign his scorecard and prepare for a new life that will never be the same after becoming the first Masters champion from Asia.

Report: Talks advance between Jadeveon Clowney, Browns

Talks between the Cleveland Browns and former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney are advancing and could culminate in an agreement, ESPN reported. The network said the Pro Bowl pass rusher is expected to visit Cleveland on Monday.

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches

