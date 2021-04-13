Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks skipper Cane upbeat after successful surgery

Sam Cane is looking forward to "coming back stronger" after successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle, the All Blacks captain said on social media. Cane will miss most of the test season while sidelined for up to six months after suffering the injury during the Waikato Chiefs' win over the Auckland Blues last month in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition. The 29-year-old loose forward also had work on his shoulder during the surgery.

The 29-year-old loose forward also had work on his shoulder during the surgery. "Surgery went well," he said.

"Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tired (sic) up a few lose (sic) ends with my shoulder while he was in there. "Looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger."

The All Blacks are slated to host Italy and Fiji in the July international window, pending the COVID-19 situation and signoff from global governing body World Rugby. All Blacks prop Joe Moody, centre Jack Goodhue and loose forward Ardie Savea may also be set for a stint on the sidelines after sustaining injuries during the bruising Canterbury Crusaders win over the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday.

