Left Menu

Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson: Arshdeep Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:40 IST
Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson: Arshdeep Singh

The plan was to ''bowl wide yorkers'' to the rampaging Sanju Samson, Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh said after he guided his team to a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Samson almost took Royals home with a breathtaking 119 off 63 balls but was caught off the game's final ball with left-arm pacer Arshdeep defending 13 runs in the last over on Monday night.

At the post-match press conference, Arshdeep was asked how he prepares himself for bowling in high pressure situations.

''I just back myself and the way support staff or the bowling coach said to back myself and try to keep the things simple and back the plan which has been devised after speaking to the captain and if you have to bluff, bluff the batsmen and not the captain,'' Arshdeep said.

He returned figures of 3/35 as Punjab managed to eke out a win after posting 221 for six on the board.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Samson on the final ball as the Rajasthan skipper holed in the deep.

Asked about his plans to bowl at Samson in the final over, Arshdeep said, ''The field was set and the plan that he was to fed (with) wide (balls), had to try and bowl wide yorkers and if we could execute all the six balls, then it will be difficult for him.'' ''The main thing was to back the execution and bowl as per the plan,'' he said.

According to the 22-year-old Guna-born speedster, there was not much dew at the Wankhede Stadium.

'I guess every team now practices bowling at the depth with the dew, everyone knows that there will be some dew, but I don't think that there was that much of dew tonight and yes every team practices because you prepare for everything,'' he said.

According to Arshdeep, no team can be written off in the IPL.

''The wicket was pretty good and they batted really well and I guess IPL is such a big stage and such a good league, you cannot write off any team,'' he signed off.

Punjab, who started their IPL 14 campaign on a winning note, will next face Chennai Super Kings on April 16 at the same venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check.At the midday...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.World Bank, Gavi urge countries with excess COVID-19 vaccines to release themWorld Bank President David Malpass and Jos Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance, on Monday discu...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space powerRussian President Vladimir Putin marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarins historic space flight on Monday with...

'You won a lot of hearts': Raina lauds Samson's valiant 119-run knock

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the right-handed batsman showed his potential and the cricketing fraternity could not praise him enough. Rajasthan Royals skipp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021