Plan was to bowl wide yorkers to Samson: Arshdeep Singh

The plan was to ''bowl wide yorkers'' to the rampaging Sanju Samson, Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh said after he guided his team to a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Samson almost took Royals home with a breathtaking 119 off 63 balls but was caught off the game's final ball with left-arm pacer Arshdeep defending 13 runs in the last over on Monday night.

At the post-match press conference, Arshdeep was asked how he prepares himself for bowling in high pressure situations.

''I just back myself and the way support staff or the bowling coach said to back myself and try to keep the things simple and back the plan which has been devised after speaking to the captain and if you have to bluff, bluff the batsmen and not the captain,'' Arshdeep said.

He returned figures of 3/35 as Punjab managed to eke out a win after posting 221 for six on the board.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Samson on the final ball as the Rajasthan skipper holed in the deep.

Asked about his plans to bowl at Samson in the final over, Arshdeep said, ''The field was set and the plan that he was to fed (with) wide (balls), had to try and bowl wide yorkers and if we could execute all the six balls, then it will be difficult for him.'' ''The main thing was to back the execution and bowl as per the plan,'' he said.

According to the 22-year-old Guna-born speedster, there was not much dew at the Wankhede Stadium.

'I guess every team now practices bowling at the depth with the dew, everyone knows that there will be some dew, but I don't think that there was that much of dew tonight and yes every team practices because you prepare for everything,'' he said.

According to Arshdeep, no team can be written off in the IPL.

''The wicket was pretty good and they batted really well and I guess IPL is such a big stage and such a good league, you cannot write off any team,'' he signed off.

Punjab, who started their IPL 14 campaign on a winning note, will next face Chennai Super Kings on April 16 at the same venue.

