Left Menu

'You won a lot of hearts': Raina lauds Samson's valiant 119-run knock

Sanju Samson's knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the right-handed batsman showed his potential and the cricketing fraternity could not praise him enough.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 10:27 IST
'You won a lot of hearts': Raina lauds Samson's valiant 119-run knock
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in action against Punjab Kings (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sanju Samson's knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the right-handed batsman showed his potential and the cricketing fraternity could not praise him enough. Rajasthan Royals skipper came out to bat in the very first over and he almost took his side over the line chasing 222. On the final ball, with his side needing 5 runs for the win, he was sent back to the pavilion and Rajasthan suffered a four-run loss.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina took to Twitter to praise Samson and his valiant knock. "What an incredible innings @IamSanjuSamson ! Well played, you have definitely won a lot of hearts today, Keep Going. Huge respect," tweeted Raina.

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah also congratulated Samson on Twitter, saying: "Really happy for @IamSanjuSamson great knock. Top class. #RRvPBKS Former India cricketer and mentor of SunRisers Hyderabad, VVS Laxman also heaped praise on Samson for his fighting knock against the Punjab Kings.

"What a incredible 100 from @IamSanjuSamson. #IPL2021 #RRvPBKS," tweeted Laxman. Samson's fighting hundred went in vain as Arshdeep Singh held his nerves in the final over to help Punjab Kings register a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede on Monday.

KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Deepak Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post 221 in the allotted 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan Royals fell just four runs short of the target to clinch the game. Earlier, KL Rahul's calm and composed knock, aided by Hooda's belligerent hitting, helped Punjab Kings post a total of 221/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul scored 91 runs off just 50 balls while Hooda set the Wankhede on fire with his 64-run knock from just 28 deliveries with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Chris Gayle also chipped in with a valuable 40. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 bn

Microsoft Corp on Monday said it will acquire Nuance Communications, Inc in a USD 19.7 billion around Rs 1.4 lakh crore deal, a move that will double Microsofts total addressable market TAM in the healthcare provider space to nearly USD 500...

Rugby-SA Rugby lobbying hard for fans in stadia during Lions tour

South Africas economy is set to lose 6.6 billion rand 453 million if this years British Irish Lions tour goes ahead without fans, according to a study commissioned by SA Rugby, which admits it will do anything to get some supporters into s...

Top Republican Senator urges Biden admin to give CAATSA waiver to India

A top Republican Senator has urged the Biden administration to give CAATSA waiver to India, saying that any plan to impose sanctions on New Delhi for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system would undermine its relationship with the US a...

Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16 bn deal

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about USD 16 billion.Microsoft will pay USD 56 per share cash. Thats a 23 per cent premium to Nuances Friday closing price. The companies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021