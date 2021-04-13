Left Menu

Chelsea has culture and history to win titles, says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that the club has the history and culture to win titles again and again.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:38 IST
Chelsea has culture and history to win titles, says Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that the club has the history and culture to win titles again and again. Chelsea has not lifted a trophy since their 2019 Europa League success under Maurizio Sarri. The side remains in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup this season.

The Blues will look to seal a place in the last four of the Champions League on Tuesday when they face Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final. "We are in the second leg of the quarter-final of the Champions League, you will not find any team who does not have the goal to reach the semi-final. We are in the semi-final of the FA Cup and have the chance to arrive in the final, if we arrive in the final then we have the chance to win. There is nothing to hide. This is a club that has a culture, a structure, to win titles and win games consecutively. Chelsea is the club that has the culture and the history and mentality to do so," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"I am here to win titles, I am here to win games and as a result, win titles. This is what I demand of myself so why should we now say anything different? If you want to win in five years or three years, I don't know what that is," he added. Further talking about the upcoming match against Porto, Tuchel said: "Now is the time but honestly we can talk for hours and hours but tomorrow is the game to play and there is no tougher match than the next game, there is no tougher obstacle than the one in front of you and we should not get lost in dreams, hopes, and speeches or whatever."

"We are here to perform in the second leg of the quarter-final, this is what we do, and then hopefully after tomorrow we can talk about a semi-final," he added. Tuchel's team has a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their tie against Porto and this makes them favourites to reach the next round. The winner of the tie will go on to face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan bolsters navy with unveiling of new amphibious warfare ship

Taiwan unveiled a new amphibious warfare ship on Tuesday that can be used to land troops and will bolster supply lines to vulnerable islands offshore China and in the South China Sea. The 10,600-tonne Yu Shan, named after Taiwans tallest mo...

Kenya Red Cross denies reports of injury in ambulance crash, says 'didn't involve any patients'

Kenya Red Cross has denied the reports claiming patients getting injured in an accident on Monday which involved an ambulance affiliated with Emergency Plus E-Plus Ambulance Services, according to a report by Nairobi News. According to the ...

BJP MP Anil Baluni tests positive for COVID-19

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the MP urged people to take all precautions.Friends, today my COVID-19 report has come positive. I have started immediate treatm...

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 bn

Microsoft Corp on Monday said it will acquire Nuance Communications, Inc in a USD 19.7 billion around Rs 1.4 lakh crore deal, a move that will double Microsofts total addressable market TAM in the healthcare provider space to nearly USD 500...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021