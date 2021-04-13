Soccer-Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Soccer-Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:33 IST
Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said on Tuesday.
Ramos is currently injured and had already been ruled out of Real's Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Liverpool on Wednesday.
