Left Menu

Soccer-Eintracht coach Huetter to take over Gladbach next season

Gladbach played in the Champions League this season but they are currently outside any European spots in eighth place on 40 points. "For our team and club Adi Huetter is the coach to take on the challenges and goals we have from the summer onward," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:13 IST
Soccer-Eintracht coach Huetter to take over Gladbach next season

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter will take over Borussia Moenchengladbach next season on a three-year contract following the departure of Marco Rose, the clubs said on Tuesday.

The Austrian has enjoyed a successful spell at Frankfurt since taking over in 2018, with a Europa League semi-final spot the following year and the club now on the brink of securing their first ever Champions League participation. "It was not an easy decision to start a new chapter," said Huetter, who had a contract to 2023 with Eintracht.

"I had three amazingly successful and intense years, which we want to crown with the team this season with an extraordinary achievement." Eintracht are in fourth place on 53 points, seven ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth, with six games remaining and the top four teams qualifying for the Champions League.

"We have a historic chance. All that matters now is the success for Eintracht. We want to defend our lead and qualify for the Champions League," Huetter added. While Eintracht look set to qualify for Europe's premier club competition, his next club could miss out on European football altogether.

Gladbach's current coach Marco Rose will be joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer but his current team have suffered a bad run since his announcement in February to leave at the end of the campaign. Gladbach played in the Champions League this season but they are currently outside any European spots in eighth place on 40 points.

"For our team and club Adi Huetter is the coach to take on the challenges and goals we have from the summer onward," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic torch runs through empty park in Osaka as cases rise

The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics ran through a mostly empty Osaka city park on Tuesday, showing the risks of trying to hold the postponed games during a pandemic.It came on the same day that the government said new coronavirus cases i...

Govt begins process for inviting financial bids for Air India sale, deal to conclude by Sep

The government has initiated the process for inviting financial bids for the sale of national carrier Air India and the deal is likely to conclude by September, sources said.Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group was among the multiple en...

FACTBOX-How big is the racial inequality gap in the U.S. and Britain?

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial inequalities in the United States and Britain, with Black-led social enterprises - businesses aimed at making the world a better place ...

Merkel: I am staying out of conservative race to succeed me

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was keeping out of a debate in her conservative bloc over whether Christian Democrat party chairman Armin Laschet or Bavarian premier Markus Soeder should be the candidate to succeed her.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021