IPL 2021: KKR win toss, elect to bowl against MI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:17 IST
KKR play MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Photo/ IPL twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday evening. Speaking at the toss, Morgan said: "We are going to bowl first. (The wicket) looks similar to the last one, not sure if the dew will come in. We are delighted and we are trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket. It's a challenge to continue in that manner. We have made no changes in the side."

MI skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he too would have liked to chase. "We would have fielded first as well. There was some dew in the first game against RCB, but the ball was turning. Last game we were 20 runs short, so we need to bat well. Of course, you want to win every game, but we didn't play to our potential in the first game. We need to understand our mistakes and learn from them. We got only 30 runs in the last 4 overs, that was our mistake. Let's hope we rectify our mistakes. Lynn misses and de Kock is back," he said. Shakib Al Hasan received his 50th cap in KKR colours from coach Brendon McCullum before the toss.

Playing XIs: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

