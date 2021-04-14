Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner

Thomas Tuchel's side had a healthy lead from last week's away game in Seville and had to withstand an intense start from Porto in their home leg back at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the venue of both games due to Portugal's coronavirus restrictions. Porto's Jesus Corona closed down Chelsea's Edouard Mendy early on but failed to make the most of the keeper's botched pass.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 03:10 IST
Soccer-Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Chelsea hung on to reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win despite Mehdi Taremi's stunning overhead kick in added time handing Porto a 1-0 victory in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The substitute had been responsible for his side's only attempt on target as they chased a 2-0 deficit from last week's first leg but he provided an emphatic response in a cagey game with his acrobatic strike deep into added time. Thomas Tuchel's side had a healthy lead from last week's away game in Seville and had to withstand an intense start from Porto in their home leg back at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the venue of both games due to Portugal's coronavirus restrictions.

Porto's Jesus Corona closed down Chelsea's Edouard Mendy early on but failed to make the most of the keeper's botched pass. The Mexican winger missed another good chance later in the half when he shuffled past Ben Chilwell in the area only to blast over the crossbar. Chelsea's Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic each came close to breaking the deadlock after the interval but the Londoners were more focused on keeping Porto at bay.

"We accepted what was needed, it was a tough, tough fight," Tuchel told BT Sport. "Maybe on the television it was not so nice to watch but on the sidelines it was a very intense game, a very fast game. It was very hard to play against them to escape the pressure but with every minute we did it better and better."

Taremi's last-gasp strike prevented them from keeping a clean sheet but Chelsea still managed to reach the semi-finals of Europe's top competition for the first time since 2014. Taremi was suspended for the first leg along with top scorer Sergio Oliveira and started the game on the bench after picking up a knock in Porto's win at Tondela on the weekend.

The Iranian striker was introduced midway through the second half and instantly gave his side more bite in attack, becoming their first player to test Mendy even though his header lacked enough venom to beat the keeper. Mendy was powerless to stop his thunderous volley but Porto had less than two minutes of added time to find another goal to force extra-time and Chelsea clung on to their advantage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Televisa says to merge content with Univision in new media company

Grupo Televisa , Mexicos largest broadcaster, will combine content with U.S. broadcaster Univision for the creation of a new Spanish-language media company, Televisa said on Tuesday.The new company, called Televisa Univision, will feature c...

New Zealand to phase out livestock exports by sea

New Zealand will cease the export of livestock by sea following a transition period of up to two years, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor announced on Wednesday.At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealands reputation for high st...

UK trial on switching COVID-19 vaccines adds Moderna and Novavax shots

A UK study into using different COVID-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations is being expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, researchers said on Wednesday.The trial, known as the Com-Cov study, was first launched in February t...

Use-of-force expert testifies that Chauvin justified in deadly arrest of Floyd

Defense attorneys in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin on Tuesday called an expert witness who testified that the former Minneapolis police officer was justified and reasonable in his use of force during his arrest of George Floyd. After 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021