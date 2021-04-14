Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win

Stephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exploding for 53 in a 116-107 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Nuggets might have lost more than just a second straight game, as standout guard Jamal Murray went down with a left knee injury with 50.6 seconds remaining in the game.

PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife edge until the final whistle. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg.

Minnesota sports teams postpone games after police shooting

Professional sports in Minneapolis were effectively suspended on Monday following the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in the suburb of Brooklyn Center and subsequent outcry. Major League Baseball's (MLB) Minnesota Twins, National Basketball Association's (NBA) Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League (NHL) were all set to play at home on Monday.

NBA-Players hold moment of silence for Black shooting victim ahead of rescheduled game

Members of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets wore warm-up shirts on Tuesday reading "With liberty and justice FOR ALL" and held a moment of silence for a Black man fatally shot by a police officer in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot on Sunday during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city's police chief said appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

NHL roundup: Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks

Anthony Stolarz made a career-high 46 saves in his third start of the season as the visiting Anaheim Ducks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Monday. The save total was the highest in franchise history during a shutout. The old mark of 45 saves was set by Dominic Roussel in a 1-0 road win over the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 22, 1998.

Soccer-Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner

Chelsea hung on to reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win despite Mehdi Taremi's stunning overhead kick in added time handing Porto a 1-0 victory in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday. The substitute had been responsible for his side's only attempt on target as they chased a 2-0 deficit from last week's first leg but he provided an emphatic response in a cagey game with his acrobatic strike deep into added time.

Japan Olympic adviser urges COVID-19 vaccine option for athletes

A health adviser to Japan's Olympic committee said on Tuesday athletes should have the option of getting COVID-19 vaccines, days after public outcry led the government to deny it was making them a priority. Japan on Thursday had dismissed a media report that it was considering vaccinating all its Olympians by the end of June after the idea sparked a social media uproar amid a slow vaccine rollout for the rest of the population.

Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday. Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement.

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to third round in Monte Carlo

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. He advanced to the third round of the tournament for the second straight edition.

MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers

Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. He allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out the side in the first, third and sixth innings. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

