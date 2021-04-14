Left Menu

IPL 2021: Fear of failure pushes me to focus more on the ball, says de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has said that the fear of failure always pushes him to focus more on the ball and not think too much about anything else.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:38 IST
IPL 2021: Fear of failure pushes me to focus more on the ball, says de Villiers
RCB batsman AB de Villiers (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers has said that the fear of failure always pushes him to focus more on the ball and not think too much about anything else. AB de Villiers's remarks come as RCB get ready to lock horns against David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium later on Wednesday.

"I try to play the situations that I am confronted with in the best possible way. That sounds very simple, but the fact of the matter is when you bat in the middle-order, the situation changes everytime. So it's a matter of adapting and trying to get in and feel comfortable at the wicket. Once you get going, there is always a little bit of momentum shift and once that happens, it is upto me to make the most of it. The fear of failure always pushes me to focus more on the ball, I feel if I can get a start then my chances are much better and to cross the line for the guys," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. Harshal Patel had delivered a stunning bowling performance before AB de Villiers' masterclass took RCB home against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL. Harshal had picked five wickets (three in the final over) to restrict Rohit Sharma's side to 159.

"All the experts need to know I am ready. I haven't played any games but I have worked really really hard. It is all about as a professional sportsperson to come into the tournament when you feel comfortable and knowing where is your game at. I reached the stage few weeks back where I knew I am ready to play tomorrow, which is a good space to be in. Two weeks ago, I knew I was ready for the IPL but that does not guarantee success but I try and do the hard yards and hopefully it shows in the middle," said de Villiers. "The last game I played was in the last IPL but that does not mean I did not put any hard yards, I started my preparation two months ago, but staying fit and then I started hitting cricket balls two months ago," he added.

De Villiers had played a knock of 48 to help RCB win the match against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener last Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBSE postpones class 12 board exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Ministry of Education.

CBSE postpones class 12 board exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases Ministry of Education....

China says to hold talks with Kerry in Shanghai on COP 26

Chinas special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai this week and exchange views on a key United Nations climate conference, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.Sino-U.S. ties had sunk to...

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irelands RTE television reported on Wednesday.The European Union laun...

Sterling recovers ground, hits one-week high vs. dollar

Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some ground after a brief dip the previous day following news the Bank of Englands chief economist resigned.The pound dipped on Tuesday afternoon, hitting a six-week l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021