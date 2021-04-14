Left Menu

Soccer-Police charge man over racial abuse of West Brom's Sawyers

West Midlands Police have charged a 49-year-old man with racially abusing West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers on social media in January. Sawyers was targeted after West Brom's 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Jan. 26. "Simon Silwood is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media in January of this year," West Midlands Police said in a statement https://west-midlands.police.uk/news/man-charged-after-footballer-racially-abused.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:46 IST
Soccer-Police charge man over racial abuse of West Brom's Sawyers

West Midlands Police have charged a 49-year-old man with racially abusing West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers on social media in January. Numerous Premier League players have been subjected to racial abuse online in recent months, and English soccer has been piling pressure on social media companies to do more to tackle the issue.

Instagram has announced measures and Twitter has said it will continue its efforts after taking action on more than 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019. Sawyers was targeted after West Brom's 5-0 Premier League home defeat by Manchester City on Jan. 26.

"Simon Silwood is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media in January of this year," West Midlands Police said in a statement https://west-midlands.police.uk/news/man-charged-after-footballer-racially-abused. "The 49-year-old from Kingswinford has been charged under the Communications Act to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on 29 April."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise as bond yields dip on U.S. inflation data

Falling global bond yields helped lift emerging market currencies and stocks on Wednesday, with Russias rouble extending gains on hopes of easing tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine. The rouble rose 0.4, having marked its be...

Samsung to announce 'the most powerful' Galaxy device at Unpacked event

By dropping an intriguing teaser of the most powerful Galaxy device, South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Unpacked event set for April 28. The upcoming all-virtual event will be live-streamed on the official site and t...

President wishes SA Muslim community blessed Holy Month of Ramadan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Muslim community a blessed Holy Month of Ramadan.Ramadan, which begins today, is a period during which Muslims around the world engage intensively in prayerful devotion, fasting, other ...

South African regulator says no major safety concerns from local J&J study

South Africas drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson Johnsons JJ local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.SAHPRA added that it was awaiting addi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021