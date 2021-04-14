Left Menu

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games over racism incident

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela in the game, when the Scottish club was knocked out in the second leg, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:40 IST
Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games over racism incident
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela in the game, when the Scottish club was knocked out in the second leg, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards. Kudela's ban also rules him out for representative team competition matches, meaning he will miss games for the Czech Republic in the European Championship this year.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games, following an investigation into the incident conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector. Finland international Kamara was furious after Slavia's Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas in the final stages of the match in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. His club also alleged that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara after the game and have officially complained to Scottish police. UEFA said in a statement that Kudela's ban includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during Slavia's Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Arsenal this month.

Rangers' Kemar Roofe, who was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games. Rangers, who were knocked out of the Europa League following a 3-1 aggregate loss after having two players sent off, were fined 9,000 euros ($10,763) for improper conduct.

($1 = 0.8362 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italians seen increasingly reluctant to accept AstraZeneca shots

The head of healthcare management in Italys largest region, Lombardy, said on Wednesday there was a growing reluctance amongst residents to accept AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine because of safety fears.Public confidence in the vaccine has be...

TMC MPs meet EC; list 'shortcomings' of poll body during Bengal polls

Stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, a delegation of TMC MPs on Wednesday met its officials and submitted a memorandum alleging shortcomings of the apex poll body during the assembly polls in West Bengal.It said that the pa...

AstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the companys COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot.We recognise and respect the de...

EU drug regulator to issue view on J&J vaccine next week

Europes drug regulator said on Wednesday it planned to issue a recommendation on Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. The European Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021